Fourthstone Now Owns 5.49% of Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)

Fintel reports that Fourthstone has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.97MM shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN). This represents 5.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.37MM shares and 9.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.27% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Colony Bankcorp is $17.17. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents an increase of 31.27% from its latest reported closing price of $13.08.

The projected annual revenue for Colony Bankcorp is $127MM, an increase of 12.68%. The projected annual EPS is $1.48, an increase of 29.93%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colony Bankcorp. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBAN is 0.10%, a decrease of 27.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 10,459K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 1,105K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAN by 99.89% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 474K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polaris Capital Management holds 464K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 463K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 421K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAN by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Colony Bankcorp Declares $0.11 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $13.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.34%, the lowest has been 1.03%, and the highest has been 3.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Colony Bankcorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 32 locations throughout Georgia. The Homebuilder Finance Division helps the local construction industry with building and construction loans, and the Small Business Specialty Lending Division assists small businesses with government guaranteed loans. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.