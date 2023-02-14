Fourthstone Now Owns 5.45% of Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS)

Fintel reports that Fourthstone has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS). This represents 5.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.81MM shares and 4.34% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.84% and an increase in total ownership of 1.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Ridge Bankshares. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBS is 0.08%, a decrease of 10.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 7,570K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBS is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 1,127K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 463K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 430K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBS by 26.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 389K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBS by 14.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 282K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBS by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.49 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $12.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.40%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 3.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc Background Information

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc Background Information

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates under the supervision and regulation of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Bureau of Financial Institutions of the Virginia State Corporation Commission, while Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. operates under a national charter subject to the supervision and regulation of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending.

