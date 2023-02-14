Fourthstone Now Owns 1.45% of HMN Financial (HMNF)

Fintel reports that Fourthstone has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.06MM shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF). This represents 1.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.23MM shares and 5.04% of the company, a decrease in shares of 72.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in HMN Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMNF is 0.12%, a decrease of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.25% to 2,702K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

M3F holds 343K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 308K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMNF by 99.96% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 283K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMNF by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 242K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 29.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMNF by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 194K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HMN Financial Declares $0.06 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $22.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 1.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=42).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

HMN Financial Background Information

HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates a loan origination office located in Sartell, Minnesota.

