US Markets

Fourth U.S. judge issues order blocking Postal Service cuts

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

A fourth judge on Monday issued a preliminary injunction barring the U.S. Postal Service from making service changes ahead of the November presidential election that critics have said could prevent timely ballot deliveries.

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A fourth judge on Monday issued a preliminary injunction barring the U.S. Postal Service from making service changes ahead of the November presidential election that critics have said could prevent timely ballot deliveries.

U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh in Pennsylvania joined three other judges who have issued similar orders since Sept. 17 after the Postal Service in July restricted late trips by trucks and letter carriers and instituted overtime restrictions.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular