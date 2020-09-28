Fourth U.S. judge issues order blocking Postal Service cuts
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A fourth judge on Monday issued a preliminary injunction barring the U.S. Postal Service from making service changes ahead of the November presidential election that critics have said could prevent timely ballot deliveries.
U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh in Pennsylvania joined three other judges who have issued similar orders since Sept. 17 after the Postal Service in July restricted late trips by trucks and letter carriers and instituted overtime restrictions.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)
