Fourth Sail Capital Increases Position in VTEX (VTEX)

Fintel reports that Fourth Sail Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.55MM shares of VTEX (VTEX). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 3, 2022 they reported 4.30MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.76% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.73% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for VTEX is $5.74. The forecasts range from a low of $4.24 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 35.73% from its latest reported closing price of $4.23.

The projected annual revenue for VTEX is $208MM, an increase of 39.09%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in VTEX. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTEX is 0.79%, an increase of 30.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.89% to 76,695K shares. The put/call ratio of VTEX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Softbank Group holds 19,875K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. holds 12,032K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 6,657K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,182K shares, representing a decrease of 82.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 6,362K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,013K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,907K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 28.98% over the last quarter.

Vtex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables its customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, VTEX has been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Its platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality. As of December 31, 2020, VTEX was trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

