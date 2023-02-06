Fourth Ritchie Bros shareholder questions acquisition of IAA

TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Vontobel Asset Management on Monday became the fourth Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA.TO shareholder to come out with concerns about the company's planned buyout of IAA Inc IAA.N.

"In our view, the deal adds risk to Ritchie Bros, and added risk beyond just typical integration risk, as IAA had been a weakening asset relative to its larger peer Copart Inc CPRT.O," Chul Chang, Vontobel portfolio manager, told Reuters via email.

Vontobel Asset Management owns 1.67% of Ritchie Bros shares and 0.25% of Copart shares, according to U.S. filings compiled by Refinitiv Eikon.

Ritchie Bros on Jan. 23 sweetened the cash component of its buyout offer for IAA by 28%, valuing the U.S. auto retailer at $5.94 billion, and also secured the backing of a key IAA shareholder that had questioned the initial offer.

Last week, Ritchie Bros' shareholders Janus Henderson Investors and Deep Field Asset Management publicly opposed the company's planned acquisition of IAA.

Investment firm Luxor Capital Group, which owns 3.6% of Ritchie Bros stock, has been a vocal opponent of the deal,

But Eagle Asset Management and Independent Franchise Partners, which own 2.92% and 4.75% respectively of Ritchie Bros, helmed by Chief Executive Ann Fandozzi, plan to vote for the proposed deal, according to Refinitiv Eikon data and sources.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

