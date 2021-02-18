Fourth Quarter 2020 Review of the Long/Short Equity Hedge Fund Space

By Kevin Hurd and Steve Togher for Cross Shore Capital Management

Equity markets delivered a strong fourth quarter as they continued their upward trajectory from March lows. The S&P 500 TR Index returned 12.6% for the quarter and the MSCI World Index returned 13.6%. Long/short equity hedge funds delivered a very solid fourth quarter, returning 14.8% on average (HFRI Equity Hedge (Total) Index) and capping off the best year for long/short equity hedge funds in over a decade, up 17.8% for the year.

Strategies focusing on the financial services and energy sectors had very strong fourth quarters. Generalist managers with value biases tended to outperform their counterparts with growth biases. One potential reason for this was that technology sector focused managers had a muted quarter on a relative basis, up only 11.2% (HFRI EH: Sector-Technology) on average. During the quarter we observed that technology sector focused manager and generalists with significant technology sector exposure were taking their feet off the gas pedal, so to speak, in the fourth quarter. Given the strong performance of the technology sector on a year-to-date basis, many of these managers were taking profits and rebalancing their portfolios as they looked towards 2021.

While this is a fourth quarter 2020 overview, given we are writing it in February, we would be remiss not to mention the events of the last week of January 2021. This was after all, the most popular topic during the recent Q4 review calls with our clients. While none of the managers we allocate to were directly impacted by the short squeezes in names like GameStop or AMC, many were temporarily impacted by the residual effects, which was significant deleveraging across the industry. The prices of high quality stocks that many of our managers are long were pressured downward while the reverse occurred for poor quality stocks that many of our managers are short. We viewed this as a short-term dislocation and, while we do not receive weekly numbers from all of our underlying managers, based on those who do provide them, we are confident that the bulk of late January losses were quickly made back in the first week of February.

The consensus of the managers we speak with is generally positive on the economy for 2021. Interest rates remain relatively low and the US consumer has been resilient. While employment remains down significantly from pre-pandemic levels, jobs in sectors disproportionately affected by the pandemic such as entertainment and hospitality should come back quickly as vaccinations increase and consumers return to normal life. Many also expect substantial stimulus during Q1. However, they also remain cognizant of possible risks, particularly the potential for inflation and rising interest rates. We continue to believe that a hedged strategy is the best way to participate in rising equity markets while providing downside protection.

