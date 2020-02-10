Fourth Quarter 2019 Review of the Long/Short Equity Hedge Fund Space

By Kevin Hurd and Steve Togher for Cross Shore Capital Management

Long/short equity hedge funds had a solid finish to the year, with the average fund up 5.7% during the fourth quarter (HFRI Equity Hedge (Total) Index). This put the average fund up 13.7% for 2019, the strongest year for long/short equity since 2013. Broad equity markets had a strong quarter with the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 up 9.1%, 12.2%, and 9.9%, respectively, as fears over a slowing global economy subsided and the US and China reached an agreement on “phase 1” of a trade deal.

Funds focused on the Healthcare sector performed the best, up 17.9% for the quarter on average (HFRI EH: Sector-Healthcare Index). This was predominantly due to strong performance among biotech stocks, which were up 24.7% for the quarter on average (XBI). We believe this to be a result of the expedited FDA approval process which had been implemented throughout 2019.

Managers focused on the Technology sector generally performed well during the quarter, up 5.4% on average (HFRI EH: Sector-Technology Index), although we saw a fairly wide dispersion of returns among the funds we invest in. While large cap tech and semis/hardware rallied strongly into year-end, high growth mid-cap tech continued the sell-off that began in September. We believe this is at least partially due to a reassessment of the valuation matrix that incorporates the concept of TAM (target addressable market) in favor of expected growth based on earnings, a more traditional matrix.

Short positions, both alpha shorts and market hedges, were the biggest headwind for long/short equity fund performance during the quarter. This is not surprising given the market’s sharp rise and the factor rotations we saw in September that continued into Q4. Much of the short alpha generated during the first three quarters of the year was erased during the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead to 2020, the majority of the managers we speak with are optimistic about the economy, as labor markets and economic fundamentals remain favorable. There are indications that the global easing cycle of the past two years is reversing the global growth slowdown and consumer confidence and spending remain strong. Employment led consumptions should be much more durable relative to past debt-driven consumer spending cycles. The new USMA deal looks to have good prospects and early indications are for economic expansion to continue.

The Coronavirus outbreak in China and the upcoming US presidential election have added to near-term volatility and with broad equity markets at all-time highs, managers continue to proceed with caution and position their portfolios conservatively. At Cross Shore, we continue to believe that a hedged strategy is the best way to materially participate in rising markets while providing downside protection.

