If you're wondering if the stock market is open on the Fourth of July, you're not alone. A lot of people are unsure on which holidays the stock market is closed.

In this blog post, we will go over all the important details related to the Fourth of July stock market holiday. We'll answer questions like "Is the stock market open on the Fourth of July?" and "What stocks are popular after the Fourth of July?" so that you can be fully prepared for the Independence Day holiday.

So, let's get started with some Fourth of July stock market holiday facts!

Is the Stock Market Open On the Fourth of July?

First off, it's important to note that the stock market is closed on Independence Day. This includes all major exchanges, such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq.

The bond market is also closed on the Fourth of July, with most banks and financial institutions following suit. ATM services will still be available, however, so you can access cash if needed.

Now that we've answered the question "Is the stock market open on the Fourth of July?" let's move on to another common question:

Facts About Fourth of July Stock Market Holiday

The stock market in the United States has indicated a modest positive bias around the Fourth of July holiday throughout history. Although some years have been negative, generally speaking, the Fourth of July is a positive for the market.

If you are planning to trade around the Fourth of July holiday, it is best to tread cautiously as conditions can change quickly and trading volume is much lighter during holiday-shortened trading weeks.

Now that we've gone over some facts about the Fourth of July stock market holiday, let's look at some popular stocks to trade around this time!

What Stocks are Popular Around the Fourth of July Holiday?

While there's no surefire answer to this question, there are a few stocks that tend to do well after the Independence Day stock market holiday. By looking into these industries, you may be able to find a stock that's right for you!

Retail: One example is retail stocks. This is because the Fourth of July is typically a big shopping holiday, as people take advantage of sales and discounts on summer items. Imagine how many people are buying swimsuits, grilling supplies, and patriotic decor in the days leading up to the holiday!

By finding the companies that benefit the most from this holiday spending, you can get a head start on investing in the right stocks. Of course, the stock market itself will be closed on the Fourth of July, so you'll need to do your research ahead of time. However, it's always a good idea to stay up-to-date on which stocks are doing well and which ones might be worth investing in.

Travel: Another type of stock that does well after the Fourth of July is travel stocks. This is because a lot of people take advantage of the long weekend to go on vacation. Airlines, hotels, and rental car companies tend to see an uptick. Although, it should be noted that this depends on the year.

For example, in 2020, due to the pandemic, travel stocks took a hit. Even on the Fourth of July, when people were supposed to be traveling, the number of people flying was down significantly from years past.

So, if you're thinking of investing in travel stocks around the Fourth of July stock market holiday, it's important to do your research first and see how they've performed in past years. It's also crucial to understand that past performance does not guarantee future results.

Leisure: Stocks that do well after the Fourth of July stock market holiday can also be anything related to leisure. This is because many people use the long weekend as an opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves.

Some stocks in this category include amusement parks, golf courses, and restaurants. Again, it's important to remember that these industries can also be affected by external factors, such as the weather.

For example, if it rains on the Fourth of July, people might be less likely to go out and enjoy themselves. As a stock market trader, it can be difficult and even financially dangerous to try and predict the economic weather. Remember that observance of the Fourth of July stock market holiday is just one of many holiday-shortened trading weeks and that stocks can go up or down at any time for a whole host of reasons completely unrelated to the holiday.

Consumer Staples: Last but not least, consumer staples stocks may do well following the Fourth of July stock market holiday. This is because people tend to spend a lot of money on food and drinks during the holiday weekend.

Companies that make food and alcohol might see an uptick in revenue. If you're looking for a safe bet, consumer staples stocks is always a pretty safe option.

These are a just few sectors that you may want to consider if you plan on participating in the stock market immediately before or after the Fourth of July stock market holiday. Remember, it's important to do your research and understand all of the risks before investing in any stock regardless of it being proximal to a stock market holiday like Independence Day.

Keep these Fourth of July stock market holiday facts in mind when making your investment decisions. We hope you found this blog post helpful. Now you have a bunch of valuable information about the Fourth of July stock market holiday. Have a happy and safe Independence Day, if you celebrate!

