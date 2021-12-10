Fourth Ghislaine Maxwell accuser takes the stand in sex abuse trial

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A fourth woman who was a teenager when she says Ghislaine Maxwell set her up for abuse by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein took the stand on Friday in the British socialite's sex abuse trial.

The testimony by the woman, Annie Farmer, comes as the prosecution has said it could rest its case by the end of the week. Defense attorneys for Maxwell, 59, would then have the chance to present a case.

Farmer was under 18 when Maxwell gave her an unsolicited massage while Farmer was topless as part of a scheme to groom her for abuse by Epstein, according to a 2021 indictment, which refers to Farmer as "Minor Victim-2."

Unlike the prior three accusers, Farmer, now 42, has chosen to testify using her complete name.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other charges for her alleged role in recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. Her attorneys say she is being scapegoated because Epstein is no longer alive.

The globetrotting financier killed himself at age 66 in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Frances Kerry and Alistair Bell)

