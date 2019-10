Fourteen police killed in western Mexican state - ministry

MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Fourteen police have been killed in an attack in the western state of Michoacan, the federal government said on Monday, in one of the most serious blows to security forces since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in December.

The ministry for public security said on Twitter it condemned the attack that killed 14 officers in the municipality of Aguililla in Michoacan, a state that has long been convulsed by violent turf wars between drug cartels.

(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez Editing by Dave Graham)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.