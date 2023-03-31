World Markets

Fourteen miners dead in Sudan, dozens injured in mine collapse - official

March 31, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by Khalid Abdelaziz for Reuters ->

Khartoum, March 31 (Reuters) - Fourteen miners have died and more than 20 have been injured in a mine collapse in Sudan's Northern state, a senior official in state-owned Sudanese Mineral Resources Company told Reuters on Friday.

Part of a mountainside collapsed near al Jabal al Ahmar mine, located 70kms away from Wadi Halfa city, causing the deadly accident on Thursday, Moataz Hajj Nour told Reuters.

Witnesses said miners were digging for gold using heavy machinery which had caused the collapse, according to Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Thursday.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

