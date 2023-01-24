EDF

Fourteen EDF reactors currently off-line, says French energy minister

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 24, 2023 — 02:48 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fourteen reactors out of 56 at power company EDF EDF.PA are currently off-line, two more than earlier this year, French energy transition minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told BFM TV on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, EDF said that its total nuclear production in France had reached 279.0 terawatt hours (TWH)in 2022, a 22.7% drop when compared with the previous year.

The French government is currently in the process of buying out the whole of EDF.

