Fourpath Capital Management Dumps 26K CVX Shares Worth $4.1 Million

Key Points

Sold 26,291 shares of Chevron; estimated transaction value of approximately $4.07 million based on the average price for Q3 2025

Post-trade position: 25,560 shares valued at $3.97 million

Chevron now accounts for 0.56% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 14, 2025, Fourpath Capital Management Capital Management, LLC reduced its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 26,291 shares during Q3 2025. The shares sold were valued at an estimated $4.07 million. Following the trade, the fund reported holding 25,560 Chevron shares.

What else to know

This sale lowered Chevron’s weight in Fourpath Capital Management’s portfolio to 0.56% of 13F AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

WMT: $53.42 million (7.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

IAU: $42.72 million (6.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

TUA: $24.43 million (3.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

XOM: $19.93 million (2.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

CGDV: $19.87 million (2.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 13, 2025, Chevron shares were priced at $151.94, up 0.1% over the year ending October 13, 2025, trailing the S&P 500 by 9.68 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $189.25 billion Net Income (TTM) $13.73 billion Dividend Yield 4.43% Price (as of market close 2025-10-13) $151.94

Company Snapshot

Chevron produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products, lubricants, petrochemicals, and renewable fuels across global markets.

The company operates an integrated business model, generating revenue through upstream exploration and production as well as downstream refining, chemical manufacturing, and energy marketing.

Chevron serves a diverse customer base, including industrial, commercial, and retail clients worldwide.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, with a diversified portfolio spanning upstream and downstream operations.

Foolish take

I wouldn't look at Fourpath Capital Management's sale of Chevron as a sign the fund is pessimistic about the Energy Sector. The fund only reduced its stake in the integreated oil company by about half.

Fourpath Capital Management made 18 new additions in the third quarter and Haliburton was one of the stocks it added. The fund completely exited two dozen positions during the third quarter, none of which were oil related.

Chevron completed its acquisition of Hess Corporation in July. When the company reports third quarter results on Oct. 31, 2025, investors will be looking for signs the increased capacity will improve profit margins.

Income seeking investors appreciate Chevron for steadily growing dividend. Over the past five years the company's raised its quarterly payout by 32.6%. and it's well positioned to continue its streak. It's assets produce oil at a lower cost than any of its competitors, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Portfolio Weight: The percentage of a portfolio's total value allocated to a specific asset or holding.

Top Holdings: The largest investments in a fund or portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Integrated Business Model: A company structure combining multiple stages of production and distribution within one organization.

Upstream: The segment of the energy industry focused on exploration and production of oil and gas.

Downstream: The segment of the energy industry involved in refining, processing, and selling finished products.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Trailing: Refers to a measurement or comparison over a past period, often the most recent year.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

