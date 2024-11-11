News & Insights

Fourace Industries Plans Board Meeting for Financial Review

November 11, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Fourace Industries Group Holdings Limited (HK:1455) has released an update.

Fourace Industries Group Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of 2024. The board will also discuss potential dividend payments and other business matters. Investors are keenly watching this meeting for insights on the company’s financial health and future prospects.

