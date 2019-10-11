Four wounded after reported stabbings at UK shopping centre

Contributors
Costas Pitas Reuters
William Schomberg Reuters
Published

Paramedics were treating four people and police said they were responding to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester on Friday after reports of stabbings.

Adds police responding

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Paramedics were treating four people and police said they were responding to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester on Friday after reports of stabbings.

"We are on the scene, we are treating four patients," a spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service said.

The centre has been evacuated, the BBC reported.

"Police are currently responding to an incident at the Arndale Centre in Manchester City Centre," Greater Manchester police said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; 02075428024; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More