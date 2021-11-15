Four Ways to Prepare Your Credit For Your Next Big Purchase

Most people experience big purchases such as a vehicle or house at some point in their life. On top of that, most will also have these purchases financed. While you may be approved, it is not necessarily advantageous to move forward with the loan if you have a low credit score because you may be given a high loan rate. The overall cost, or finance charges, could have been much smaller if time was taken beforehand to do a credit prep. Today, we discuss some steps that should be done weeks and even months prior to these large purchases.

5 C’s of Credit

Before getting into the actual preparation, it is important to know how lenders view creditworthiness. This is commonly referred to as the five c’s of credit:

Character—your actual credit history

Capacity—your debt-to-income ratio

Collateral—any potential asset to could be pledged on a loan, such as a car on an auto loan

Capital—how much money you have available

Conditions—terms of the loan, such as amount and interest rate

These are key as we discuss further as a few of these will be touched on.

Review and Monitor Your Credit Report

One of the first steps you should take is to obtain a copy of your credit report. It is critical that you know your credit position and whether there are inaccuracies in your report. These potential inaccuracies, such as a late payment or even a credit account that does not belong to you, could cause headaches.

Your ability to be approved for a loan, obtaining a less-than-ideal rate to be given or even adverse actions such as a negative outcome during a job application process could all be outcomes of such errors. If any inaccuracies are identified, a credit dispute can be opened up to attempt to clear these off your record.

There are multiple ways to obtain your credit report. AnnualCreditReport.com allows you to receive a free copy from the three major credit bureaus (TransUnion, Equifax and Experian) annually. While you can receive your free copy from each all at one time, a useful tip is to rotate every four months selecting just one bureau. An example would be every January you obtain your free copy from TransUnion, every May you obtain Equifax and every September you obtain Experian. This would give you insight three times a year of your current condition vs one.

Another route to obtain your credit profile and information can be the use of services such as Credit Karma, which is a free credit monitoring website. Credit Karma brings in your credit information from both Transunion and Equifax and allows a weekly refresh of your credit profile and condition. They also leverage and provide you with your VantageScore®, which is similar but not exactly your FICO® score which most lenders end up using. It does give you a rough idea of what your score would be.

Finally, for monitoring your credit score, check with credit card companies for access to your credit score. Chase, Capital One and Discover, for example, all offer free access to your credit score. Even better, you do not always need to be a credit card customer with them to receive this benefit. Overall, all of these companies only do a soft credit check on your credit so your score remains unaffected.

Pay Down Balances

Your total debts to total income sources is a key metric looked at by credit lenders. The banks want to ensure you have the income to support the loan they’re about to give you. Maintaining a low credit utilization is a related factor that plays a major role in your credit score.

This creates a snowball effect—by having high credit card debt, you lower your odds of loan approval. If you happen to be approved, that high credit utilization is likely to cause a higher interest rate on the approved loan.

In short, if you have a known upcoming loan, work ahead on paying down credit card balances to increase the likelihood of approval and a better rate.

Put Other Credit Applications on Hold

One thing that can get credit lenders weary is if you have a lot of applications in a short period of time. Even more so, if these applications are coming around a time of large purchases such as a home. While you can, it is generally advised not to apply for more credit than necessary leading up to a big purchase being complete.

One example would be obtaining an auto loan shortly before the closing on a home purchase that is financed. Shortly before the home loan closing, a lender may pull your credit one last time to have peace of mind before lending out potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars. If a large new debt is present, it could throw your debt ratios off causing you the inability to close on your new home.

Shop for the Best Rate

This step comes in after your credit clean-up is completed and you’re ready to make that next big purchase. This one may seem obvious, but it is imperative to rate shop. Rate shopping is simply researching the best available interest rates available for the type of loan you’re trying to obtain. This can make a big difference in your monthly payments and the overall interest you pay over the life of the loan.

For example, let’s consider a basic 30-year mortgage with a 4% interest rate on a $300,000 mortgage. Your base monthly payment would be roughly $1,432 with total interest paid of more than $215,000 over the life of the loan. Knowing this beforehand, you decided to prepare your credit and were successfully able to improve your credit score. You also shopped around and were able to secure a 3% rate. This lowered your monthly payment to $1,265 (a decrease of $167 per month) and you will now pay just over $155,000 in interest charges over the life of the loan (an overall savings of $60,000).

Bonus—Put Large Purchases on Credit Cards

While homes and vehicles aren’t your everyday purchases, a furniture or TV purchase might come more frequently. There are plenty of credit cards that offer 0% APR on purchases for an extended period of time. This will allow you to spread the cost of that item over the same time period without incurring interest charges, as long as you repay your balance before the introductory period ends.

Bottom Line

Having good credit can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars on large purchases. These basic steps can potentially lead a path toward getting you the best possible interest rate. These are all things that can be done now even if a large purchase isn’t on your immediate horizon. Take the time now to understand your credit situation to see if there is potential room for improvement. Your wallet will thank you later.

