Four Ways to Buy the Dip

As investors, it can be an emotional ride when our stocks drop big, and if you are a growth investor, you are probably experiencing it right now. A great combatant of emotions is having a plan, which allows investors to be emotionally numb in all types of markets and protect them from emotional investing.

That is why in today's video, I mention four methods for buying the dip and the risk and rewards that come with each! I share a closer look at each method in the video, but you can find a quick overview below:

1. Going all in

Risk: You bought too early, and the downturn can continue.

Reward: If somehow you bought at the bottom, you can brag about this moment for a lifetime.

Comments: This is probably my least favorite method due to the amount of emotional stress that this might bring if you are wrong.

2. Waiting for a reversal

Risk: The reversal might be a dead cat bounce, and the downtrend can continue.

Reward: If the reversal was correct, you missed out on all the red days, and you can brag about this moment for a lifetime.

Comments: My second least favorite method due to it being very similar to Method 1, this is pretty much trying to time the market

3. Having a rule of when to buy. For example, every time stocks drop X%, use Y% of buying power

Risk: There might not be enough red days to use all your buying power and lead you to miss out on gains.

Reward: You eliminate timing the market and have a plan that allows you to be emotionally prepared for different outcomes.

Comments: My favorite method to use when stocks take a dip!

4. Selling low conviction to buy higher conviction stocks that have dropped big

Risk: The stocks you sell might perform better than the ones you buy.

Reward: Since the higher conviction stocks have dropped big, the rewards can be amazing

Comments: I tend to use this method with a mixture of Method 3.



As you can see, each method comes with its own risk and reward. I do not believe there is a correct answer, but I think it is essential to have a plan!

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns shares of Alphabet (C shares) and Microsoft. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Microsoft.

