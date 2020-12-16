Four Ways Technology Can Rise to the Standards of a New Era in Financial Advice

By David Knoch, CEO at Docupace

The landscape of financial advisor technology solutions has never been more abundant, or complex. Financial advisors and the firms that support them have over 300 fintech solutions to choose from with over 100 of them showing up just in the past year alone. What are some of the themes driving this growth in wealthtech technology? Is a sustained increase in choice meeting the needs of advisors, and most importantly, their clients?

Self-Authoring

One major trend driving the growth of technology solutions (and frankly a considerable number of financial services industry changes) is the continued drive of financial advisors and clients towards self-authoring. This trend, to make your own decisions, to control your own destiny, to be the leader and owner of your strategies, business, portfolio, etc., is the force behind the shift of employee financial advisors to independent contractors and the shift of broker-dealer affiliated independent contractors to the registered investment advisor (RIA) channel.

This trend is also driving demand for new and better technology solutions and an increasingly competitive market is making existing technology providers improve and expand to meet this demand. It’s also driving new and specialized players to the marketplace.

As the established fintech players get larger through acquisition and expansion, the new entrants get more specialized.

Enterprise Margins vs Regulatory Focus

Ultimately fintech buying decisions are enterprise decisions, whether made in the employee-channel or independent-channel.

However, for many of the firms whose advisors affiliate with their broker-dealer and act as scale providers to financial advisors, these firms are faced with ever thinning margins and discretionary resources dedicated meeting their ever-expanding regulatory obligations.

These firms have few dollars left to allocate toward their own technology teams, and even fewer dollars to dedicate to innovation.

For the regulated professions, like the financial advice industry, there has been and will likely always be a tradeoff between regulation and innovation. This trend drives the great shift the financial services industry is seeing from insourcing technology to outsourcing, which in turn drives the proliferation of financial technology available to meet with this growing outsourcing demand.

Lack of Standardization

For those both working in and served by the industry, there’s unfortunately a significant lack of data standardization. When standardization does exist, it’s generally only in core, critical functions like trading, settlement and money/securities movement.

Each technology provider, product manufacturer, distribution partner and clearing firm likely has its own unique database, with its own unique data fields. And other than the with the technology and clearing firms, integration technology such as APIs are often non-existent.

So how does a broker-dealer with 100 direct agreements with mutual funds and insurance companies, thousands of advisors, two-to-three clearing partners and 10 critical technology partners create a unform set of data to drive a uniform experience?

The answer is they often can’t and don’t.

If they could, each firm would have custom crafted its own experience with its own data, layout, connections and partners. Dramatically impacting data portability and place the firm at the forefront of the future – data intelligence.

The War for Advisor Attention

Compounding this latter situation is the desire for many of the industry’s technology partners to compete for the attention of financial advisors, particularly endeavoring to be the core technology advisors log into each day.

But where does an advisor start his or her day? Their CRM? Their wealth management partner’s platform? The portfolio management and trading platform? Their document management and workflow provider? The clearing firm’s dashboard? Their data aggregation solution?

With each provider reaching a little deeper into the others’ capabilities, the practice management choices become much more complex and confusing.

What About the Client?

Far too often, the most important constituent – the client – is the forgotten one when making technology decisions. They’re often not the buyer and lack a voice in the buying decision.

Clients don’t understand the complexities of the financial services industry and frankly shouldn’t. Clients just want their financial life to be easy, and they want confidence that the financial advice they receive is sound, that their advisors is working with their best interest, that their investments and data are safe and secure.

In the industry’s collective and genuine desire to serve sometimes it can lose sight of who they are serving and the elegance we should be driving for.

So, What’s the Answer?

Technology providers should embrace the trends and return to our roots.

By enabling the self-authoring trend, partnering through industry associations to standardize data and communication, working with regulators to make portability of data for clients and advisors simpler and permissive.

Through commonsense partnerships among complimentary providers, we can make great strides in empowering advisor and their clients and enabling families around the world to have more secure financial futures.

David Knoch is CEO of Docupace, a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. David currently serves as the Immediate Past Chair of the Financial Services Institute (FSI) Board of Directors and has been voted one of the 25 most influential people in the Investment Advisory industry two years in a row – 2018 and 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.