FOUR vs. RBA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Financial Transaction Services stocks have likely encountered both Shift4 Payments (FOUR) and RB Global (RBA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Shift4 Payments and RB Global are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

FOUR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.94, while RBA has a forward P/E of 24.08. We also note that FOUR has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RBA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57.

Another notable valuation metric for FOUR is its P/B ratio of 2.28. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RBA has a P/B of 3.58.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FOUR's Value grade of A and RBA's Value grade of C.

Both FOUR and RBA are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that FOUR is the superior value option right now.

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Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RB Global, Inc. (RBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.