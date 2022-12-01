STLA

Four unions at Stellantis asking for a 7.3%-8.5% pay rises in France -sources

December 01, 2022 — 07:37 am EST

Written by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Four unions at carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI, STLA.PA are asking for a pay rise of between 7.3% and 8.5% in France to cope with soaring cost of living, union sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Stellantis was not immediately available for comment.

