Four unions at Stellantis asking for a 7.3%-8.5% pay rises in France -sources

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Four unions at carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI, STLA.PA are asking for a pay rise of between 7.3% and 8.5% in France to cope with soaring cost of living, union sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Stellantis was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

