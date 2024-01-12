Four Ukrainians on UN helicopter seized by Somali militants

By Giulia Paravicini

NAIROBI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Four Ukrainians were on a United Nations helicopter seized by al Shabaab militants in central Somalia this week, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The U.N.-contracted chopper with nine people on board was conducting a medical evacuation when a technical problem forced it to make an emergency landing near Hindhere village, an area controlled by the Islamist militant group.

"Our citizens were members of the helicopter crew of the UN Mission in Somalia," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

He said the aircraft belonged to a private Ukrainian company which was fulfilling a contract on behalf of the United Nations.

Security sources earlier told Reuters nationals from Egypt, Uganda and Somalia were also captured. The sources asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Somalia's government said on Thursday it was working to rescue hostages, but military officers warned that such attempts would be difficult in an area that has been under the al Qaeda-affiliated group's control for more than a decade.

An internal U.N. memo seen by Reuters said one person on the helicopter had allegedly been killed and six were taken hostage. Two people fled and their whereabouts are not known, it said.

Ugandan army representatives said they did not have any information. The Egyptian government could not immediately be reached for comment.

Separately, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) said on Friday that a U.N. guard was killed in a mortar attack by suspected al Shabaab militants near the Somali capital's Aden Adde international airport.

The attack took place on Thursday night when several mortar rounds landed inside the airport area where the U.N. compound is located, UNSOM said.

Al Shabaab could not be reached for comment.

The militants, who control vast areas of the south and centre of the country, have been waging an insurgency against the Somali government since 2006 in an attempt to establish their own rule based on their interpretation of Islamic law.

