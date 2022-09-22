US Markets

Four Ukraine regions prepare to hold referendums on joining Russia

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Four areas of Ukraine controlled by Russia and pro-Moscow forces were preparing to hold referendums on Friday on joining Russia, a move widely condemned by the West as illegitimate and a precursor to illegal annexation.

        * 
      Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia vote
    

        * 
      Areas represent about 15% of Ukraine territory
    

        * 
      Votes seen as paving the way for Russian escalation 
    

        * 
      Referendums face widespread international criticism
    

  
    By Pavel Polityuk
       KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Four areas of Ukraine
controlled by Russia and pro-Moscow forces were preparing to
hold referendums on Friday on joining Russia, a move widely
condemned by the West as illegitimate and a precursor to illegal
annexation.
    Russian-installed leaders on Tuesday announced plans for the
votes, a challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the
war. The results are seen as a foregone conclusion in favour of
annexation, and Ukraine and its allies have already made clear
they will not recognise the results.
    Voting in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia
provinces, representing around 15% of Ukrainian territory, is
due to run from Friday to Tuesday.
    Kyiv this month launched a counteroffensive that has
recaptured large swathes of territory, seven months after Russia
invaded Ukraine and launched a war that has killed thousands,
displaced millions and damaged the global economy.     
    The referendums had been discussed for months by pro-Moscow
authorities, but Ukraine's recent victories prompted a scramble
by officials to schedule them.
    With Russian President Vladimir Putin also announcing this
week a military draft to enlist 300,000 troops to fight in
Ukraine, Moscow appears to be trying to regain the upper hand in
the conflict.
    Russia argues that it is an opportunity for people in the
region to express their view.
    "From the very start of the operation ... we said that the
peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate,
and the whole current situation confirms that they want to be
masters of their fate," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
said earlier this week.
    Ukraine says Russia intends to frame the referendum results
as a sign of popular support, and then use them as a pretext for
annexation, similar to its takeover of Crimea in 2014, which the
international community has not recognised.
    JUSTIFYING SELF-DEFENCE
    By incorporating the four areas into Russia, Moscow could
justify military escalation as necessary to defend its
territory. Putin on Wednesday said Russia would "use all the
means at our disposal" to protect itself, an apparent reference
to nuclear weapons. "This is not a bluff," he said.
    "Encroachment onto Russian territory is a crime which allows
you to use all the forces of self–defence," Dmitry Medvedev, who
served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012, said in a post on
Telegram on Tuesday. "This is why these referendums are so
feared in Kyiv and the West."
    In the voting beginning Friday, a result in favour of Russia
is considered inevitable. The referendum in Crimea in 2014,
criticized internationally as rigged, had an official result of
97% in favour of formal annexation.
    "If this is all declared Russia territory, they can declare
that this is a direct attack on Russia so they can fight without
any reservations," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai told
Ukrainian TV.
    The referendums have been denounced by world leaders
including U.S. President Joe Biden, U.N. Secretary-General
Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well
as international bodies NATO, the European Union and the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). 
    The "sham referenda" are "illegal and illegitimate," NATO
said on Thursday. 
    OSCE, which monitors elections, said the outcomes would have
no legal force because they do not conform with Ukraine law or
international standards and the areas are not secure. 
    There will be no independent observers, and much of the
pre-war population has fled.
    Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together
make up the Donbas region Moscow partially occupied in 2014, to
be independent states. 
    Ukraine and the West consider all parts of Ukraine held by
Russian forces to be illegally occupied. Russia does not fully
control any of the four regions, with only around 60% of Donetsk
region in Russian hands.
    Polling stations in Zaporizhzhia will be under heavy guard,
local officials told the RIA news agency.
    Ukraine has said the referendums were a sign Russia was
running scared. "Any decision that the Russian leadership may
take changes nothing for Ukraine," Ukraine President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
    "Of interest to us are strictly the tasks before us. This is
the liberation of our country, defending our people and
mobilising world support (public opinion) to carry out those
tasks." 
    Putin says Russia is carrying out a "special military
operation" to demilitarise Ukraine, rid it of dangerous
nationalists and defend Moscow from transatlantic alliance NATO.
    Kyiv and the West call Russia's actions an unprovoked,
imperialist move to reconquer a country that shook off Russian
domination with the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union.
    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now    
[nL1N30S18F]
Lavrov defends Russia at U.N. showdown rife with anger over
Ukraine war    [nL1N30T1HB]
Russian draft prompts exodus by some men as air fares jump    
[nL1N30T0S2]
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by David Ljungren and
Cynthia Osterman; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular