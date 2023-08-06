News & Insights

Four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli attack on Damascus - state media

August 06, 2023 — 08:56 pm EDT

Written by Yomna Ehab and Alaa Swilam for Reuters ->

Aug 7 (Reuters) - An Israeli missile attack targeting the vicinity of Syria's capital Damascus killed four soldiers, wounded four more and caused "some material damage", Syrian state media reported early on Monday citing a military source.

"At about 2:20 in the morning today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus," the military source said.

Syrian air defences intercepted the Israeli missiles and shot down some of them, the source added.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Iran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

