Four Stocks To Watch This Week (DBX, DPZ, WMT, ZS)

Another week is in the books and another record close for the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index, which ended Friday at all-time highs. Despite a 25-point slide in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the blue chip index still posted a weekly gain- as did the S&P and Nasdaq.

Notably, on Friday investors shrugged off the fact that the number of reported coronavirus cases jumped this week. According to the CDC, more than 64,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with deaths totaling at least 1,380. Stocks see-sawed between gains and losses for most of Friday’s trading session, but ended a a stronger note. The Dow lost 25.23 points, or 0.1%, to close at 29,398.08. The S&P 500 added 0.1% to close at 3,380.16, while the Nasdaq closed 0.2% higher at 9,731.18.

Investors applauded a week that produced a basket full of not only strong corporate earnings, but also positive economic data. For the week, the Dow gained 1%, the S&P 500 was up 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.2%. Earnings remain a bright spot for investors this week, however, with companies such as Nvidia (NVDA) crushing expectations and generating excitement about its datacenter and cloud growth potential. As earnings season continues, investors will look for more reasons to be bullish as more economic data trickles in. Here are this week’s stocks to keep an eye on.

Walmart (WMT) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Feb. 18

Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.44 per share on revenue of $142.52 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.41 per share on revenue of $138.79 billion.

What to watch: Can Walmart’s e-commerce revenue continue to grow? The company’s digital revenue has shown tremendous growth, averaging 40% annualized gains over the past four quarters. In Q3, Walmart’s e-commerce revenue surged 41% during the quarter, driven higher by the grocery business. Same-store-sales in the U.S. rose 3.2%, beating consensus estimates for a 3.1% rise. Equally impressive, transactions were up 1.3%, while average ticket was 1.9% higher. To keep the stock rising, Walmart on Tuesday must sustain not only e-commerce growth, but also improved margins and same-store-sales.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Feb. 20

Wall Street expects Domino's to earn $2.98 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.62 per share on revenue of $1.08 million.

What to Watch: After several years of breathtaking growth, driven by expanding store counts, increased market share and strong same-store sales growth, Domino's growth metrics have begun to decelerate. The stock’s 1.5% rise over the past year, compared to the 23% return of the S&P 500, underscores investors’ cautious approach towards Domino's. But according to analysts at Goldman Sachs, who assigned a price target of $320, calling for 15% upside potential, now’s an ideal time to nibble on Domino's stock. On Thursday the management must nevertheless convince the Street the pizza chain still has the right recipe for growth.

Dropbox (DBX) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 20

Wall Street expects Dropbox to earn 14 cents per share on revenue of $443.41 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 10 cents per share on revenue of $375.9 million.

What to watch: It's been just over a year since Dropbox went public. Amid seven straight quarters of top- and bottom-line beats, the company has already established on strong track record for execution. Dropbox, which makes money by selling cloud subscriptions to their product, posted third quarter revenue growth of 19%, while paying users totaled 14 million, up from 12.3 million from the year before. But despite the solid numbers, the stock — down 28% over the past year -- hasn’t reacted the way investors would like. On Thursday the company must demonstrate that it can monetize its user base to sustain long-term profitability.

Zscaler (ZS) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 20

Wall Street expects Zscaler to earn 3 cents per share on revenue of $98.97 million. This compares to the previous quarter when earnings came to 3 cents per share on revenue of $93.59 million.

What to watch: Zscaler has grown to become the biggest provider of cloud-based web security gateway on the market. The company’s cloud platform enables customers to route data traffic to external data centers where Zscaler houses its software tools. But the cybersecurity specialist has seen its stock fall 24% over the past six months. Aside from valuation concerns, investors are fearful of increased competition. For the stock to change course, on Thursday Zscaler's must show it can continue to drive top-line growth and convert revenues to profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.