Four Stocks to Consider Buying In Today's Market Environment

Each Monday morning, I ask myself a question: “What do we know now that we didn’t know last Monday?” It is an intellectual exercise that prompts a review of the last week’s news and an analysis of how it impacts markets, both in terms of their direction and the likely perception of the prospects for the economy by market participants. The habit started from a trading perspective where, in conjunction with my longer-term base case that is reliant on economic data, it would inform my expectations for the week ahead. Usually the question is taken from a generalized, broad market basis, but sometimes it applies to a particular sector, industry, or stock. That is what happened this morning.

Last week, CPI numbers showed 1970s style inflation but, as the week drew to a close, the view emerged that that didn’t necessarily mean that the Fed would hike by 100 basis points at the next FOMC meeting. After all, if this were an FOMC that changed its plans quickly based on the data, they would have started tightening policy a lot earlier than they did, back when the first signs of inflation emerged. Some might even argue that if they had done that, we wouldn’t be in the mess we are now. I would contend that the global nature of the problem probably belies that view but, whomever or whatever you choose to blame, the fact is that inflation is running at 9.1%.

Prices are flying higher, and the Fed is reacting. Based on what we have seen and heard to this point however, they seem determined not to overreact. So, with the labor market still tight and with unemployment not yet moving off of long-term lows, there is a chance that we could see a quite long period of rising prices without the reaction to that causing a full-on recession. Obviously, that is a “glass half full” way of looking at things in some ways, but it looks a lot more likely now than it did a week ago.

As an investor, then, the next question one inevitably asks is which stocks, if any, that scenario favors. There is one small group of stocks that would benefit from that: payment companies. If the price of goods is rising but demand for them is not being suppressed by aggressive rate hikes, it is good news for companies that process transactions, and charge a fee based on a percentage of the money the changes hands. Rising prices have a limited impact on their costs, as they have little in the way of raw material input but benefit their top line as people spend more, even if they don’t actually buy more.

Companies like Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Global Payments (GPN), and Block (SQ) are therefore placed to benefit from the current conventional wisdom regarding how inflation will play out over the next few months. All four have good, positive cash flow, and all four are trading significantly lower than they were at the start of the year.

They all have their issues and risks as well, of course. They are threatened to some extent by other payment systems, most notably cryptocurrencies and apps like Venmo and Zelle that facilitate peer to peer transactions. In addition, if the Fed and other central banks do get a lot more aggressive, it would make card payments harder for consumers to manage, as well as slowing the global economy down and reducing transaction volume. However, so far, crypto transactions haven’t made a dent in payments, and consumers are still buying stuff and paying their bills.

The news last week indicated that that will continue for a while, even as prices keep moving higher so, until a Monday morning analysis suggests that things are changing, payment stocks look like a good place to be.

