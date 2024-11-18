Four Seas Mercantile Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Limited (HK:0374) has released an update.

Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim results for the first half of the fiscal year, along with the potential declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting is crucial for investors interested in the company’s financial performance and dividend prospects.

