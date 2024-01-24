Four Rio Tinto Workers And Two Crew Members Die In Canada Plane Crash

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) said it has been informed by authorities that four team members from the company's Diavik diamond mine and two airline crew members have died in a plane crash near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada. Another member of Diavik team survived the crash and received treatment in hospital. The charter flight was on its way to Diavik.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said,"We will be working closely with authorities over the coming days, weeks and months, to support their efforts to understand the full facts of what has happened."

