Four Reasons to Consider Staying Invested in a Down Market

Your investment portfolio likely has seen better days than it did in 2022. The S&P 500 was down 19.4% at the end of the year, capping a year in which the stock market took a hit from recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war, surging COVID-19 cases in China and interest rate hikes designed to curb inflation.

Selling in a Down Market Could Wreck Your Retirement

But while seeing red in your investment accounts during a down market can be alarming, it doesn’t mean you should be scared off from contributing to them or that you should give in to the urge to sell. Continuing to contribute to those accounts when the markets are struggling can potentially benefit you in the long run.

Here are some important factors to consider when deciding whether to stay invested during a down market:

One reason to consider staying invested in a down market is because it can potentially present a strategic buying opportunity. It is important to know that if you’re still contributing to plans like 401(k)s and IRAs, you’re buying investments while a sale is going on.

You’ll want to stay involved to buy in at discount prices, allowing the future growth potential of those investments to be even higher than it once was.

Let’s say a person decides they want to pull out of the market because they feel it’s going to keep going down. The question then becomes, how will you know what the indicators will be when the market is about to rally? When do you get back in? So you’d have to be right twice — when to get out and when to get back in.

Here’s the key thing to know: The stock market’s best days tend to happen near its worst days. The rebound is usually quick and unannounced. In a down market, you may want to avoid trying to time the market and pull out your money, because that approach can potentially bite you. Because you can’t know when markets will recover, you may risk missing out on a comeback if you stop contributing to your investment accounts.

There’s a difference between trying to time the market and having time in the market. The latter may be a key to work toward long-term success, as the history of the stock market’s growth has shown. Investors should always remind themselves of the big picture, especially when we have market downturns. Replace the feeling of panic at the negative numbers with positivity and patience, based on the markets’ long track record of rebounding.

If you have a 401(k) or IRA, that’s money that’s never been taxed. If those accounts are down, an option would be to take those dollars and convert them to a Roth IRA.

And when the market rebounds, you’ve got a lot more money in a Roth, which means it’s already taxed money. So the money you put in, as well as the money that’s grown, is tax-free.

Although 2022 was a rough year for inflation, history has shown that, over time, the markets outperform most other investments, especially inflationary investments. So if inflation keeps going up, generally speaking the market goes up with it to support the underlying investments.

It’s impossible to know when market volatility may end. For many investors, there’s a temptation to do something to mitigate losses.

Retirement Planning: One Size Doesn’t Fit All

But what you don’t want to do is act on emotion or try to anticipate the market’s direction. Staying the course takes patience and discipline and can be difficult during times of uncertainty, but as history has shown, it can potentially pay off.

Dan Dunkin contributed to this article.

