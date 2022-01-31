Four Reasons This Looks Like a Critical Week for Stocks

For investors, as the calendar turns, only one question really matters: Is February going to bring more of what we saw in January? Has the recent drop in stocks been a consolidation that sets the market up for a grinding recovery to new highs, or is it the start of a serious bear market? There are multiple reasons for the drop to this point, and there is a good chance that most, or even all of them, will come to a head this week. It is not an exaggeration, therefore, to say that this will be a critical week for the stock market, so let’s look at each potential problem individually.

The Fed

Logically, the Fed’s announced change in policy is the most significant factor weighing on stocks. I and many others have been saying for years that ultra-low interest rates and massive liquidity in the banking system have been the reason that markets have done so well for so long. Surely, now that those things are changing, there must be a danger of a real collapse. That would be true were it not for one thing: we have known for months that this was coming.

Given that, the drop in January should be more than enough adjustment, providing that the reality is as predicted. Most analysts have been predicting three four twenty-five basis point (one quarter of one percent) hikes in 2022, so presumably that is what the market has already priced in.

The problem, though, is that now those analysts are starting to anticipate more. Goldman, for example, recently raised their forecast from four rate increases to five for this year, and there are some on Wall Street going so far as to predict that the FOMC will hike at every scheduled meeting in 2022, seven times in total. Part of the reason for that is the increasingly hawkish tone coming from FOMC members. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, for example, said in an interview with the Financial Times over the weekend that half-point hikes aren’t out of the question.

With two FOMC members giving prepared speeches this morning and others now allowed to comment publicly, we will find out this week if Bostic's pessimism about controlling inflation is a one-off or a generally-held view. That could send stocks in either direction.

Russia

Russia is amassing troops on its Ukrainian border. This, like talk of rate hikes, is nothing new. They have been doing so for years, although somewhat more quietly compared to what we're seeing now. Recent moves include things like moving medical supplies and even stocks of blood to the area, which definitely suggests an imminent conflict.

To this point, though, suggesting an imminent conflict is what Putin has been about. He seems to covet Ukraine and other parts of the old Soviet Union, but we shouldn’t forget that he has a KGB background, so he plays a complex long game. The fact that these movements are so open and obvious suggests that they may be designed more to test the response of the West than to actually prepare for an invasion.

If it is not a bluff, however, then the preparations being made now would seem to be last minute moves, so it is quite possible that by the end of this week, we will know more about Putin's intentions.

Earnings

We are in the thick of earnings season, and this week will bring reports from more big, influential names, like Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Meta Platforms (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) representing tech, to big oil companies Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Conoco Phillips (COP), with a whole bunch of pharma names and others in between.

We saw on Friday that good results and a positive tone from a company like Apple (AAPL) can lift the whole market, so if reports from the majority of these big names follow that route, it could be a positive turning point. However, if they hedge against future disappointment by talking about supply chain issues, inflation, Covid, and other things that may negatively impact results for the year, selling will resume. If they are pessimistic, it will show that Apple is just an exceptional company, capable of making chicken salad out of chicken you-know-what. That would be reason to buy AAPL on the way down, but not much else.

The Chart

Normally, with those kind of fundamental influences in play, the look of the chart would matter little, if at all. Right now, though, it tells us that stocks are poised for a big move that could come in either direction, making this week critical in that regard, too.

Last week felt chaotic and dangerous with such massive intraday swings, but they produced a look that we have seen as recently as October and November of last year. On those occasions, multi-day volatility with only sideways movement marked the bottom of a drop. Could this be the same thing, only on a larger scale? It could, but if it is, we will see a bounce back above the top of that range this week. If not, look out below!

It's easy to say often that "this will be a critical week in the stock market." It just so happens that this week, that statement is true. It will be a week that could easily decide the direction of the major indices for months to come, so everything needs to be watched closely.

Do you want more articles and analysis like this? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one, long-time underperforming sector that is bouncing fast. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.