Four Reasons Crypto Is Still an Attractive Investment

The decision to invest in the nascent crypto sector can be a daunting one. On the one hand, the list of companies accepting payments in cryptocurrencies continues to grow, as does the number of countries that recognize tokens as legal tender. On the other hand, the volatility of cryptocurrencies makes the investment unpredictable and difficult to stomach for some. To understand why people are still investing in crypto, the key is to go back to the basics.

Cryptocurrencies have a few key qualities that are completely unique to this asset class. The most important factors about the crypto ecosystem that investors should be paying attention to are decentralization, security, rapid technological development and the ability to completely control one’s assets. Here is a breakdown of each merit and why it makes crypto attractive.

1. Decentralization

Decentralization is the most powerful ingredient inherent to crypto and is integral to security, speed of innovation and asset control. Truly open-source decentralized systems are highly robust, more resistant to attack vectors and tend to inhibit bad or irrational actors. For example, the Bitcoin network requires the majority of miners (those providing the computational power to the network) to all run the same updated client software to perform any change to the protocol. In other words, there is essentially a pseudo-anonymous democratic system built into the chain that prevents groups of bad or irrational actors from harming the system.

2. Security

Having never been hacked, the Bitcoin network is the world’s most secure payment network – bar none. Every single transaction since inception is updated and stored across countless anonymous nodes throughout the globe. SHA256, the encryption algorithm securing the network, has never failed. This is in contrast to the history of exploitative activity over the SWIFT global banking network that continues to this day. Some argue there is a looming threat from quantum computers that could potentially break this encryption of the Bitcoin network. However, we’re a long way from this hypothetical situation, and quantum resistance will likely be added to prevent that from becoming a plausible threat.

The other commonly discussed vector is what’s known as a 51% attack, which involves a malicious actor taking control of a crypto network by contributing more than 51% of the computational power. To put this into perspective, either 51% of miners would have to all collude against their own financial interests, or a hostile entity would have to somehow acquire more computational resources than the entirety of most countries – this allocation of resources would be far too expensive for anyone to profit from.

3. Speed of Innovation

Due to its open-source nature, easily accessed capital and vast untapped opportunity, the crypto sector is unique in the speed at which it advances. To use legacy technology as an analogy, if three years ago we were operating on MS-DOS, today we are already on Windows 98. It’s one of the only spaces where a bright 19-year-old can garner dozens of millions in funding from nations spanning the world, and one year later, build a billion-dollar protocol.

4. Asset Control

Another aspect of crypto that is highly attractive is the ability for an investor to claim absolute sovereignty over their digital assets. Because crypto assets do not require a centralized authority to recognize ownership, simply securing your private keys (the string of characters that determine who owns what) means you can do with your crypto as you see fit. In moments of crisis, the ability to retain your assets without worrying about the banks collapsing is immeasurable. It’s the only valuable asset where one can escape a war-torn country with billions of dollars simply by remembering 12 words (referred to as a seed phrase). Try that with a wheelbarrow of gold or a SWIFT wire. This point is one of the first things skeptics should consider as a value proposition for crypto.

Make an Informed Decision

As with any investment, it is important to educate yourself on the topic as much as possible. If you are just starting out on your crypto investment journey, you should first go read about what a blockchain is and find out more about SHA256 encryption, the Satoshi White Paper, or the history of open-source tech. Listen to crypto podcasts by thought leaders, but don’t take their words as gospel. And don’t just read – go find places where people actually discuss crypto (on or offline). Ask people questions, and even play devil's advocate with them. People love proving each other wrong – it's an incredibly efficient way to get pointed to facts, truth or good opinions.

Decentralization, security, high-speed innovation and asset control all contribute to making crypto an investment that is worth a second glance. This field has more to offer than the loud minority of get-rich-quick schemes and scandals that dominate media coverage. Meanwhile, the global economy continues to embrace, adopt and adapt to crypto with no signs of turning back.

Axel Nussbaumer is a Co-Founder and the Vice-President of Digital Asset Management at Blockmetrix, a fast-growing Dallas-based Bitcoin mining startup. Before becoming an entrepreneur in 2015 he studied Business at SMU and worked for a private equity fund based in Texas. In 2016, he became heavily focused on blockchain technology. His early interest and participation in the space have led to multiple successful investments and a wealth of knowledge and experience.

