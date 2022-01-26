US Markets

Four people shot dead in British Columbia home, homicide probe launched

Contributors
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Four people were found shot dead on Wednesday in a house in the Vancouver suburb of Richmond, and Canadian police launched a homicide probe.

By Ismail Shakil and Kanishka Singh

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Four people were found shot dead on Wednesday in a house in the Vancouver suburb of Richmond, and Canadian police launched a homicide probe.

The identities of the victims were not released but they were believed to have known each other, local police said.

Investigators said initial evidence showed it was "a targeted shooting" in a normally quiet neighborhood, but police do not believe the homicides were connected to gang violence in the region.

Police said its officers were called to the location late on Tuesday and that the victims were likely killed on Monday night.

The investigation was in its early stages, police added. "It is a traumatic incident the community is waking up to," David Lee from the homicide investigation team said in a statement.

Firearm-related homicides in Canada have steadily increased, reaching 277 in 2020, according to government statistics. Since 2013, gang-related homicides in Canada’s largest cities have almost doubled.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, writing by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular