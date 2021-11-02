Four more British energy suppliers cease trading

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Four more small British energy suppliers have ceased trading, regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday.

The quartet comprising Omni Energy, MA Energy, Zebra Power and Ampoweruk has a combined total of about 23,700 domestic and non-domestic customers who will be found new suppliers, Ofgem said.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by David Goodman )

