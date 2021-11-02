Four more British energy suppliers cease trading

Four more small British energy suppliers have ceased trading, regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday.

The quartet comprising Omni Energy, MA Energy, Zebra Power and Ampoweruk has a combined total of about 23,700 domestic and non-domestic customers who will be found new suppliers, Ofgem said.

