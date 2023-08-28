News & Insights

Four migrants drown off Greece's Lesbos island - coast guard

Credit: REUTERS/ELIAS MARCOU

August 28, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Karolina Tagaris. for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Four migrants drowned off the Greek island of Lesbos while trying to cross the sea from nearby Turkey, the coast guard said on Monday, adding that 18 others were rescued.

The coast guard did not give further details.

Greece is one of the European Union's main entry points for migrants and refugees fleeing poverty and conflict in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

More than 15,600 people have arrived in Greece this year, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, nearly 12,000 of them by sea.

In June, hundreds of people drowned in international waters off Greece after the fishing trawler they were travelling on capsized en route to Italy from Libya.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((karolina.tagaris@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376 455;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.