FOUR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.95, changing hands as high as $63.31 per share. Shift4 Payments Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOUR's low point in its 52 week range is $41.25 per share, with $76.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.40.

