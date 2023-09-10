News & Insights

Four killed in Spain train accident

September 10, 2023 — 05:42 pm EDT

Written by Graham Keeley for Reuters ->

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - At least four people were killed on Sunday when they were hit by a locomotive near Barcelona while trying to cross railway tracks, emergency services said.

The accident happened at 8:22 p.m. in Montmelo near the Catalan capital when seven people crossed the tracks at a forbidden location, Renfe, the state rail operator, said.

Three people were killed at the scene and a fourth person died in hospital after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest, emergency services said on Sunday.

Three others were in hospital suffering from injuries.

