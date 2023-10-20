News & Insights

World Markets

Four killed in Kenya as crowd mistakes steam for teargas, police say

October 20, 2023 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by Humphrey Malalo for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Four people were killed on Friday in the western Kenyan town of Kericho when panic broke out after a crowd waiting to enter a stadium to celebrate the country's national day mistook steam from spilt tea for teargas, police said.

A statement from Kericho Police station said the dead were all female, and 13 people had also been injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital.

It said the steam, which caused people waiting to enter a stadium for Mashujaa (Heroes) day celebrations to flee, came from tea spilt by a vendor.

Police did not give details on the size of the crowd.

The celebrations, led by President William Ruto, later proceeded as scheduled.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.