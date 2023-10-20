Four killed in Kenya as crowd mistakes steam for teargas, police say

NAIROBI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Four people were killed on Friday in the western Kenyan town of Kericho when panic broke out after a crowd waiting to enter a stadium to celebrate the country's national day mistook steam from spilt tea for teargas, police said.

A statement from Kericho Police station said the dead were all female, and 13 people had also been injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital.

It said the steam, which caused people waiting to enter a stadium for Mashujaa (Heroes) day celebrations to flee, came from tea spilt by a vendor.

Police did not give details on the size of the crowd.

The celebrations, led by President William Ruto, later proceeded as scheduled.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Barbara Lewis)

