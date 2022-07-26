Four Key Takeaways from the U.S. Supreme Court's EPA Decision

By Doug Davison, Menaka Nayar, Stephanie Sebastian, and Salma Shitia

On June 30, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court held that the EPA exceeded its statutory authority under the Clean Power Plan, part of the Clean Air Act.

The Clean Power Plan established carbon dioxide emission caps on coal- and gas-fired power plants and emphasized the transition of energy generation from coal-fired power plants to natural gas or renewable energy sources (a practice described as “generation shifting”) as part of its “best system of emission reduction.”

The court, citing the economic and political significance of the “generation shifting” regulatory scheme, found that the EPA violated the Major Questions Doctrine, which requires that questions with substantial political and economic significance should be decided by Congress. This decision reverses a 2021 ruling by D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, and the case has been remanded to the lower court for further proceedings consistent with the court’s opinion.

During the Obama administration, the EPA adopted and enforced the Clean Power Plan, which established carbon dioxide emission guidelines on power plants. The Trump administration repealed the Clean Power Plan and replaced it with the less stringent Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule. In January 2021, the D.C. Circuit vacated the repeal of the Clean Power Plan, struck down the ACE rule, and remanded the case to the EPA under the Biden administration to “consider the question afresh.”

The West Virginia State Attorney General and other state attorneys general from states aligned with the fossil fuel industry subsequently challenged the D.C. Circuit’s ruling and requested that the Court review the decision, which is how we got here.

Key Takeaways

There are four key takeaways from the Court’s opinion:

1. The EPA cannot reduce greenhouse gases through regulation without explicit Congressional authorization.

Section 111 of the Clean Air Act directs the EPA to regulate stationary sources of any substance that “causes, or contributes significantly to, air pollution” and that “may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare.”

The Court determined that while Section 111(d) of the Clean Air Act authorizes the EPA to establish emission guidelines for existing major air pollutants, the EPA could not transform the power industry through a generation-shifting scheme without clear statutory authorization from Congress.

In the dissent, Justices Kagan, Breyer, and Sotomayor argue that “Congress charged EPA with addressing ... potentially catastrophic harms, including through regulation of fossil fuel-fired power plants.”

However, the majority found it “highly unlikely” that Congress would leave the decision of how much coal-based generation there should be over the next few decades to “agency discretion” and noted that the EPA would not ordinarily be tasked with such a policy judgment that requires “comparative expertise.”

The Court noted that in past instances of delegated regulatory authority, “extraordinary grants of regulatory authority” were seldom granted.

2. This could potentially encourage other state actions against federal agency rulemaking.

The decision, arguably one of the most significant environmental decisions reached by the court, is a huge victory to the state plaintiffs here. The ruling may invite other challenges from states or other parties to sweeping regulations imposed by other federal agencies.

Indeed, the West Virginia Attorney General explained in an interview that he hopes the court’s emphasis of the Major Questions Doctrine would be used to attack perceived federal agency overreach by other federal agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s climate proposals.

The West Virginia Attorney General and 23 other state attorneys general submitted a comment letter opposing the SEC’s recently proposed climate disclosure rule (see here).

Additionally, this may prompt states with more ambitious climate agendas to undertake their own actions on greenhouse gas emissions, potentially resulting in a patchwork of regulations across the U.S. and a slew of court challenges, leading to regulatory and legal uncertainty regarding policies applicable to greenhouse gas emissions, especially for high-emitting sectors.

3. This decision focused on power plants and did not explicitly place further limitations on the EPA.

While the EPA cannot take a generation-shifting approach without clear statutory authorization from Congress, the Supreme Court's ruling reiterated that Section 111(d) of the Clean Air Act still authorizes the EPA to establish emission guidelines for existing major air pollutions.

However, litigants may seek to capitalize on the court’s invocation of the Major Questions Doctrine to challenge future greenhouse gas regulatory initiatives. In response to the ruling, the White House issued a statement stating that it would “continue using lawful executive authority, including the EPA’s legally-upheld authorities” to take action.

Moreover, the EPA issued a press release stating it would “move forward with lawfully setting and implementing environmental standards,” consistent with the Biden Administration’s climate and ESG agenda.

4. The decision underscores opportunities and risks for market participants.

The legal uncertainty created in the wake of this decision has highlighted both risks and opportunities for market participants aligned with high-emitting industries as well as alternative energies.

Some market participants have welcomed the Court’s action to rein in federal regulation of climate issues and the fossil fuel industry, seeing its potential to spur further investments in high-emitting sectors.

However, given that the decision does not limit the ability of local and state governments to step in on climate regulation, investors should remain alert for potential state regulatory action targeting high emitters which could nevertheless impact portfolios.

At the same time, the decision is expected to have mixed results on progress market participants may make in adopting alternative energies. For example, the decision may slow investment in renewables in response to the regulatory uncertainty surrounding the decision.

On the other hand, asset managers who are already facing pressure from stakeholders to support clean energy are unlikely to change course because of the court’s decision.

Companies and their stakeholders should continue to monitor further regulations and related litigation, including from both federal and state actors, to remain apprised of potential effects to the economy and high-emitting sectors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.