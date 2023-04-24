Four junk bond sales worth $2.35 billion come to market

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Sales of new junk bonds got off to a strong start on Monday, with four deals worth a collective $2.35 billion coming to market, according to lead memos seen by Reuters.

The transactions include a 975-million euros ($1.07 billion) bond being sold by German automotive products manufacturer Benteler, a 750-million euro bond for pharmaceutical company Cheplapharm, and a minimum 300-million euro bond for French equipment rental firm Loxam, according to lead memos seen by Reuters.

Italian pharmaceutical packaging group Bormioli Pharma is also selling a 350-million euro bond, a source familiar with the deal said.

($1 = 0.9080 euros)

(Reporting by Chiara Elisei, editing by Amanda Cooper)

