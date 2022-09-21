World Markets

Four Iranian police officers injured, one assistant killed after protests - IRNA

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Four Iranian police officers were injured and one "police assistant" died from injuries on Tuesday in the southern city of Shiraz following violent protests, the official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday evening, some people clashed with police officers and as a result one of the police assistants was killed. In this incident, four other police officers were injured in Shiraz," IRNA said.

Fifteen protesters were arrested in Shiraz on Tuesday, according to an official quoted by IRNA.

