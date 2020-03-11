Four injured in stabbing incident in northeast London - police

Adds details on number of people injured

March 12 (Reuters) - British police said four boys sustained injuries in a stabbing incident in Walthamstow, northeast London late on Wednesday.

The boys, aged around 15-16, were taken to hospital with stab injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the police said in a tweet early on Thursday.

Seven were arrested for "violent disorder, possession of offensive weapon & affray," the police said.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

