Four injured in stabbing incident in northeast London - police

March 12 (Reuters) - British police said four boys sustained injuries in a stabbing incident in Walthamstow, northeast London late on Wednesday.

The boys, aged around 15-16, were taken to hospital with stab injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the police said in a tweet early on Thursday.

Seven were arrested for "violent disorder, possession of offensive weapon & affray," the police said.

