Four Global Brands To Purchase Renewable Energy From Enel Green Power's Azure Sky Wind Project

(RTTNews) - MilliporeSigma, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM), Synopsys (SNPS), and Uber (UBER) signed power purchase agreements with Enel Green Power for the energy produced by a 111 MW portion of the Azure Sky wind project located in Texas.

MilliporeSigma, the life science business of Merck KGaA, will purchase the energy generated by a 68 MW portion of the Azure Sky wind project.

Uber will purchase the energy generated by a 10 MW portion of the Azure Sky wind + storage project.

Akamai plans to purchase the renewable energy generated by a 18 MW portion of the project. Synopsys will purchase the energy generated by a 15 MW portion of the project.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.