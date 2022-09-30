EDF

Four French refineries disrupted by fourth day of strikes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies' oil products refining and delivery for a fourth day with at least four of its French plants hit by continuing industrial action by workers, a CGT trade union representative said.

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA oil products refining and delivery for a fourth day with at least four of its French plants hit by continuing industrial action by workers, a CGT trade union representative said.

Deliveries at the 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Gonfreville refinery in Normandy have stopped and it is in the process of being shutdown, the representative said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters