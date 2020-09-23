Four former eBay workers to plead guilty in U.S. to cyberstalking campaign
BOSTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Four former eBay Inc EBAY.O workers have agreed to plead guilty to participating in a cyberstalking campaign against a Massachusetts couple whose online newsletter they viewed as critical of the e-commerce company.
Former eBay security and global intelligence team members Stephanie Popp, Stephanie Stockwell, Brian Gilbert and Veronica Zea are slated to enter their pleas on Oct. 8 in federal court in Boston, according to a filing on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)
