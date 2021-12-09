Four employees arrested over leaks from Danish intelligence services

Four current and former employees at Denmark's two intelligence services have been arrested for leaking "highly classified" information, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service said on Thursday.

"The arrests are the results of a lengthy investigation into leaks from the intelligence services," it said, adding that the investigation would continue while the cases had been handed over to prosecutors.

It declined to comment further on details about the leaks.

