Four dead, many injured after explosion at Havana hotel-state media
HAVANA, May 6 (Reuters) - Four people have been killed and various people have been injured following an explosion at a hotel in downtown Havana, Cuban state media said on Friday.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ruled out a bombing, but added that authorities were still investigating what caused the explosion.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christian Plumb)
