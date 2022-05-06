US Markets

Four dead, many injured after explosion at Havana hotel-state media

Marc Frank Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

Four people have been killed and various people have been injured following an explosion at a hotel in downtown Havana, Cuban state media said on Friday.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ruled out a bombing, but added that authorities were still investigating what caused the explosion.

