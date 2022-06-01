US Markets

Four dead, including gunman, in Oklahoma hospital campus shooting, police say

Dan Whitcomb Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL NOBLE JR.

Four people were killed, including a gunman, in a shooting Wednesday on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said.

Officers were still working to clear the St. Francis hospital campus, the Tulsa Police Department said on Twitter.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg told ABC that "four people (were) shot and killed. One died after leaving the scene to try to get medical aid, and one of those four is going to be our suspect."

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Stephen Coates)

