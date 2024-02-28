News & Insights

Four dead in landslide at NMDC's Chhattisgarh mine, police say

February 28, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Written by Neha Arora and Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Four people were killed and two injured in a landslide at NMDC's NMDC.NS iron ore mine in Dantewada in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

"Construction and rock-breaking work was going on. This was a landslide accident, but the actual reason is yet to be known," Gaurav Rai, a top Dantewada police officer, told Reuters.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and the workers were employees of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) LART.NS, Rai added.

NMDC and L&T did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Arora and Manvi Pant; Editing by YP Rajesh and Varun H K)

((Manvi.pant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.