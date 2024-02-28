Four dead in landslide at NMDC's Chhattisgarh mine, police say

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Four people were killed and two injured in a landslide at NMDC's NMDC.NS iron ore mine in Dantewada in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

"Construction and rock-breaking work was going on. This was a landslide accident, but the actual reason is yet to be known," Gaurav Rai, a top Dantewada police officer, told Reuters.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and the workers were employees of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) LART.NS, Rai added.

NMDC and L&T did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Arora and Manvi Pant; Editing by YP Rajesh and Varun H K)

((Manvi.pant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.