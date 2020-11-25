Four Days Left Until KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Trades Ex-Dividend

It looks like KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

KeyCorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.74 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that KeyCorp has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of $16.75. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. KeyCorp is paying out an acceptable 64% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:KEY Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that KeyCorp's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, KeyCorp has increased its dividend at approximately 34% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has KeyCorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? KeyCorp has been struggling to generate growth while also paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

If you want to look further into KeyCorp, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example - KeyCorp has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

