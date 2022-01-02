Four Days Left Until General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Trades Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase General Mills' shares before the 7th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.51 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, General Mills has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current stock price of $67.38. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether General Mills has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. General Mills paid out more than half (56%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether General Mills generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 50% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that General Mills's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at General Mills, with earnings per share up 5.4% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, General Mills has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is General Mills worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest and General Mills paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So while General Mills looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for General Mills you should be aware of.

